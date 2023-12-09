Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Three Dead due to Tornado

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that at this time, they can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child, as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon.

Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital. We are still in this disaster’s search and rescue phase and will provide updates as we receive confirmation.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden stated, “This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

“This is devastating news, and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Northeast High School, located at 3701 Trenton Road, has been set up as a Red Cross Shelter for anyone who has been displaced or in need of assistance.

It is vitally important that citizens avoid the area and stay off the roadway. The congested roadways restrict the movement of emergency vehicles.