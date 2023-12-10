Austin Peay State University Softball signs Three for 2024 Incoming Class

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team announces three additions to its 2024 recruiting class.

Included in the group are a couple of out-of-state student-athletes in Jada Sovey (Camarillo, California/Camarillo HS) and Jade Castillo, Miami Florida (Western HS), along with in-state addition Maggie Daughrity (Chapel Hill, Tennessee/Forrest HS).

Jada Sovey, 5-4, Utility, Camarillo, California (Camarillo HS)

Sovey, who was listed in the Top 100 of Extra Innings Softball’s Class of 2024, a Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Watchlist selection, and a West Regional finalist, is a utility player who can play anywhere on the infield, as well as catcher.

She is coming off a junior campaign where she earned a spot of the Pacific View Conference First Team, first-team all-county, and Channel League Defensive Player of the Year after batting .370, with 11 doubles and four home runs among her 30 hits, while also scoring 32 runs and driving in 16. She also stole 14 bases.

As a sophomore, she was named to the all-county first team after batting .400, including eight doubles, a triple, and two home runs, while scoring 26 runs and driving in 25.

She was named to the all-county second team following her sophomore year.

Jade Castillo, 5-8, Third/First Base, Miami, Florida (Western HS)

A corner infielder, Castillo was a member of the Guatemalan National Team that participated in the 2022 PanAm Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She was named to the Broward County 7A-6A Second Team following her junior year after batting .351, with four doubles, a triple, three home runs among 26 hits, while driving in 19 and scoring 14 runs.



Also named honorable mention Broward County 7A-6A following freshman and sophomore seasons.



She was also on the high school’s bowling team, finishing second in the Broward County Athletic Association Bowling Championship, and was a state tournament finalist.

Maggie Daughrity, 5-7, Outfielder, Chapel Hill, Tennessee (Forrest HS)

A starting outfielder for a three-time TSSAA Class 2A Softball Championship finalist, winning the state finals as a freshman while coming in as runners-up in her sophomore and junior seasons.

As a junior, she was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Class 2A All-State First Team, Main Street Preps All-Mid State Second Team, and District 7-AA First Team after batting .455, with a .507 on-base percentage.

She was a District 7-AA honorable mention selection following her sophomore year.