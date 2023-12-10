43.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, December 10, 2023
HomeNewsCEMC reports just over 400 remain without power in Montgomery County
News

CEMC reports just over 400 remain without power in Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
CEMC crews are working on downed power lines. (CEMC)
CEMC crews are working on downed power lines. (CEMC)

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) Crews are finding additional damage as they can access affected areas.

There are currently 481 residences without power in Montgomery County.

Outages currently stand at 3,000, with work continuing in Indian Mound, Woodlawn, and Gallatin.

CEMC crews will work throughout the night to restore the remaining outages.

Power has been restored to the Ashland City area.

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

Previous article
CDE Lightband reports just over 13,000 without power in Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online