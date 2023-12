Clarksville, TN – As of 11:55am today, December 10th, 2023, the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reports that Clarksville has 65 structures that have minor damage, 339 with moderate damage, and 271 with major damage, making them uninhabitable.

91 structures are totally destroyed based on the latest assessment from EMA.

The vast majority of these structures are residential dwellings. Numbers continue to be gathered.