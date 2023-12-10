26.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 11, 2023
Clarksville Con Unites Thousands of Fans at Tennessee’s Premier Collector’s Convention

Clarksville Con. (Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville Con brought thousands to the annual collector’s convention, hosted by Carmine DeSanto, for a chance to join with fans of comic books, toys, video games, sci-fi, anime manga, cosplay, and more.

Described as “a collector’s mecca, Tennessee’s best and truest comic convention, and an event that will satisfy any fandom.”

Among this year’s special guests were Tom McLoughlin, actor, writer, and director, known for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Date with an Angel, and more. Fred Ottman, aka professional wrestler Tugboat, also signed autographs for fans throughout the day.

