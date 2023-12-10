Clarksville Police Department releases Public Service Announcement, Tornado Damage/Road To Recovery

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to express their deepest condolences to the families that lost loved ones and to those who were directly affected by the tornado yesterday, December 9th, 2023.

The road to recovery will take time, and CPD asks that citizens who are not directly involved in search, rescue, or recovery efforts avoid the impacted areas. Emergency Crews are working as quickly as possible, and operations will continue until the scenes have been checked and cleared.

The American Red Cross is still set up at Northeast High School as a shelter for those who need assistance.

A press conference will be held at Northeast High School at 10:30am today.

More information will be released when available.