Marsha Blackburn Report: Calling Out the UN for Antisemitism

Washington, D.C. – An Israeli hostage was reportedly held inside Gaza for nearly 50 days in the attic of a teacher employed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The United States will not be complicit in propping up Hamas’ terrorism, and this report further proves why deep change is necessary within UNRWA before we even consider providing another dollar to this antisemitic agency.

Read my letter to the U.N. agency demanding answers.

Weekly Rundown

Recently, the Commerce Department removed Communist China’s Institute of Forensic Science from its entity list, which reduces the restrictions on businesses looking to transact with the Chinese institute. This move will only embolden the CCP. I led a group of senators requesting that the U.S. immediately reinstate the Institute’s place on the entity list.

Last month, I pushed numerous times in the Senate Judiciary Committee to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, only to be blocked by Chairman Dick Durbin. In a hearing this week, I pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on how his agency has not thoroughly investigated Epstein’s alleged conduct and uncovered the names of everyone involved. Watch more here.

Iran would love nothing more than to enter into another nuclear deal that props up their terrorist activities and benefits their fellow New Axis of Evil partner – Communist China. I introduced the Iran China Accountability Act to prohibit the use of any U.S. taxpayer dollars to advance a nuclear agreement with Iran until they terminate their ties with the CCP and terrorist groups like Hamas.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

This week, the U.S. Senate passed my resolution to send the unified message that we support trade and investment between the United States and Israel to help boost the Jewish state’s economy during this turbulent time.

The Senate advanced my resolution, commending Jobs for America’s Graduates for a job well done in equipping future generations, particularly underserved youth and those facing significant challenges, with the tools they need to be successful in academia, the workforce, and beyond.

According to a new Wall Street Journal poll, only 36% of Americans believe the American dream still holds true, down from 53% in 2012. Under Bidenomics, raising a family has become unaffordable for many. We need to restore sound economic policies to Washington so that Tennesseans can receive the economic relief they deserve. Read more here.

To learn about everything I’m doing to support Israel and counter its adversaries, please visit my new Israel web page.

White House tours are booking up fast if you visit Washington during the Christmas season. Visit our website to request a tour.

For those of you planning on traveling internationally, please ensure your passports are current. Currently, the State Department is taking months to process passport requests. If you have any questions about this process, please call any of our state offices for additional information.