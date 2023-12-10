Updated release: Clarksville-Montgomery County mobilizes Volunteers for Tornado Cleanup on Monday

Montgomery County, TN – A coordinated volunteer cleanup effort in areas with extensive Clarksville tornado damage begins Monday morning, December 11th, 2023 at 8:00am.

Volunteers are asked to gather at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road, beginning at that time. In the interests of adequate space at the church, volunteers are asked to carpool to the church if possible.

From the church, volunteers will be transported by Clarskville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) buses to a designated cleanup location. The buses will run on, or about, a two-hour rotation schedule.

All volunteers will be asked to sign waivers.

Minors will not be permitted on the cleanup sites.

Volunteers are asked to come dressed appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas where there is extensive damage and debris. Work gloves and appropriate protective footwear are required.

Search and rescue efforts are complete. The recovery phase is underway. We appreciate your willingness to volunteer as we help our neighbors through this traumatic and historic event.

For more information about volunteering, call 931.245.2988.