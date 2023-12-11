American Red Cross Tennessee Region Tornado Disaster Response Update

Nashville, TN – On December 9th, 2023, several tornadoes tore through the Tennessee Region leaving behind destruction and communities crumbled by the EF2 and EF3 tornadoes. The American Red Cross volunteers and staff jumped into action to respond.

By that night, three Red Cross managed shelters were set up and ready to take in those residents who had suffered great loss from the storm.

The American Red Cross Tennessee Region is deeply saddened by the loss of life and incredible devastation in Tennessee after the weekend’s deadly tornadoes. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this disaster.

Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Tennessee providing comfort and support to people working closely with our partners and local officials to provide crucial assistance such as shelter, food and relief supplies to those in need.

The Red Cross responded immediately. Trained disaster volunteers opened shelters and are supporting other shelters with community partners. Damage assessment has begun as people begin the long road to recovery.

Those affected can find open shelters on redcross.org , on the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) and selecting the disaster option. You can also find shelters by following your local county and city officials on social media or by monitoring local news.

You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing — as our teams cannot distribute them. Right now, financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it most – and give people the flexibility to purchase what they need.

Much of the area around Fort Campbell was affected. We will support service members, veterans and their families with requests for financial assistance through their military aid society or with community support resources by contacting our Hero Care Network online, via our website , the Hero Care App or by calling 1.877.272.7337.

Power Outage Safety

As of now, there were more than 14,800 Tennesseans still without power. If you have lost power due to the storms, please follow the safety checklist below:

Power Outage Safety Checklist (English, Spanish)

For more information on the tornadoes, go to redcross.org/Tennessee.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN. The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi.

The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee River.