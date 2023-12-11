APSU history professor Minoa Uffelman garners media spotlight with compelling talks on Civil War Realities

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Minoa D. Uffelman, a professor of history at Austin Peay State University (APSU), recently unveiled her latest literary contribution, “Sarah Kennedy Letters: Life under Occupation in the Upper South,” which she co-edited with Phyllis Smith and Dr. Ellen Kanervo.

This compelling work delves into the personal experiences of Sarah Kennedy, a slave-owning wife and mother, as she navigated the challenges of the Civil War while her husband, D.N. Kennedy, served in the Confederate Treasury Department.

The letters offer readers a poignant and intimate look at life on the home front during the tumultuous Civil War era. The narrative focuses on the Kennedy family’s journey, offering a unique perspective on the struggles faced by families in the Upper South during this pivotal period in American history.

Uffelman has taken her research beyond the pages of the book, engaging with audiences through various events and media appearances. She has hosted insightful discussions about “Sarah Kennedy Letters,” concluding with engaging Q&A sessions and book signings.

The professor’s expertise on the subject has not gone unnoticed, as she has been featured on both television and radio. Notably, Uffelman was interviewed on WSMV 4 Nashville and was a guest on Civil War Talk Radio on Voice of America. The latter is known for its in-depth audio interviews with historians, authors, curators, and artists, and Uffelman’s episode can be accessed at voiceamerica.com.

“Sarah Kennedy Letters: Life under Occupation in the Upper South” is available for purchase at the Barnes and Noble Austin Peay State University Bookstore, Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, and Amazon, allowing readers worldwide to explore this fascinating piece of history.

Over the last few months, Uffelman has hosted numerous engaging book talks. She is also available for private events, book signings, and author events and can be reached at uffelmanm@apsu.edu or 931.221.7704.