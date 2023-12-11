BBB warns Citizens affected by the Tornadoes of “Storm Chasers”

Nashville, TN – Middle Tennessee and parts of Kentucky recently experienced unprecedented weather, which led to destroyed homes and significant damage throughout several communities.

As many reach out to help families impacted by tornadoes, unscrupulous contractors and storm chasers will target these areas and prey on those struggling to recover from this tragedy.

Storm-chasers follow storms in the hope of a quick buck and many unlicensed contractors take advantage of homeowners who face uncertainty.

BBB is warning those affected by Saturday’s tornados to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors looking for a business. Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they cannot deliver.

“The tornadoes we experienced on Saturday have left many with damaged property and some without homes. As communities start the process of recovery, BBB warns consumers to beware of to-good-to-be-true deals and high-pressure sales tactics,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Our communities are grateful to have many honest and ethical businesses that are available to assist and extend our deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones.”

BBB offers some additional tips:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors.

Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors. Get an invoice from the contractor and pay them directly (preferably with a credit card, which offers additional fraud protection over other forms of payment). Don’t sign any documents that give the contractor rights to your insurance claims. If you have questions, contact your insurance company or agent.

“We are always available to help. Please send us an email at info@bbb.org or give us a call at 615.242.4222, and we will assist in any way we can, said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.”