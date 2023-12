Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville announces that the 9:00pm curfew in Clarksville that has been enforced for the past two evenings is being allowed to expire.

However, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts continues to ask the public to avoid tornado-damaged areas of the City during this extended recovery period.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will continue to have a strong presence in these areas.