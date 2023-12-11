Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Schools to be closed this week

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces that all CMCSS schools will be closed for the remainder of the week, Tuesday, December 12th through Friday, December 15th.

District offices will be closed to the public so personnel can be available to assist at schools and other community areas. Classes will resume on Thursday, January 4th.

Please see below for important notes regarding this closure:

High school exams will be waived. A student’s highest grade from either the 1st or 2nd nine weeks will be used to replace the exam score. We ask for your patience over the coming weeks as changes are made in PowerSchool to reflect this decision.

When classes resume after Winter Break, Thursday, January 4th, and Friday, January 5th will be used as wrap-up days for students for the first semester. CMCSS will begin the 2nd semester (3rd nine weeks) on Monday, January 8th.

Decisions regarding athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel for this week and over Winter Break will be communicated tomorrow.

CMCSS will exhaust its inclement weather stockpile days this week. However, with the state of emergency and the devastation in our community, CMCSS leadership has been in conversation with state leaders. We appreciate how supportive leadership at the Governor’s Office and Tennessee Department of Education have been, and we will follow up with more information about this topic in the coming weeks.

Resources and Volunteer Opportunities

We have been touched by the hundreds of teachers, staff, and administrators who have been reaching out to families to ask what help they need and coordinating school-based efforts.

Around a quarter of our school buildings remain without power, and some campuses are inaccessible, so some schools have partnered with other schools on outreach opportunities. CMCSS will continue to update families via ParentSquare and social media regarding community resources and opportunities to volunteer.

Please click here for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Storm Relief Resource Guide.