Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) near Tobacco Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:10pm involving two vehicles, and there was one northbound lane open that was moving slowly and one southbound lane open.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.