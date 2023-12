Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that starting at approximately 3:00pm today, Monday, December 11th, 2023, Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) will be completely shut down so the Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE) can repair the power lines that were damaged during the tornado.

It is expected to be shut down for three to four hours.

Motorists will have to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.