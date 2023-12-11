39.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 11, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Injury Crash involving Clarksville Fire Rescue Vehicle on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a two-vehicle injury crash on Peachers Mill Road near Allen Griffey Road.

The crash involved a Clarksville Fire Rescue SUV responding to a structure fire call. Peachers Mill Road is currently shut down. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

CPD asks citizens to avoid this area unless they are directly involved in the tornado relief.

The traffic congestion is making it difficult for first responders to operate and CDE who is working to restore power to the area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this crash because it involved a city vehicle.

