Montgomery County, TN – If you need help with fallen trees, drywall, flooring and appliance removal, tarping roofs, and/or mold mitigation, contact the Home Cleanup Hotline for survivors of the Tennessee tornadoes through Friday, December 22nd.

All services are free.

2023 Survivors needing assistance can call 615.488.1875.

For more information, visit www.crisiscleanup.org