Give Blood or Platelets with American Red Cross ahead of busy holiday weeks

Nashville, TN – As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months.

When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 12th-31st, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 12th-17th, 2023, will receive a $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 18th, 2023-January 5th, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities December 12th-31st

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

12/14/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Motor Pool HHC, 7960 California Road

12/18/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

12/19/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Chapmansboro

12/14/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Cheap Hill Church of Christ, 2834 Highway 12 North

Dickson County

Burns

12/20/2023: 2:00pm – 6:00pm, Burns Church of Christ, 2718 Church Street

Dickson

12/20/2023: 2:00pm – 6:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

12/28/2023: 10:30am- 3:30pm, Tennsco Community Center, 115 Tennsco Drive

White Bluff

12/13/2023: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Hwy 70

Montgomery County

Clarksville

12/11/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/13/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/18/2023: 10:30am- 3:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/20/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/21/2023: 10:30am- 3:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/26/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/27/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Ridgetop

12/28/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

White House

12/12/2023: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

