56.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeNewsGive Blood or Platelets with American Red Cross ahead of busy holiday...
News

Give Blood or Platelets with American Red Cross ahead of busy holiday weeks

Give a gift, get a gift when donors come to give in December

News Staff
By News Staff
Want a way to give back to your community and have a lot of fun in the process? There’s no better way than hosting a Red Cross blood drive.
Want a way to give back to your community and have a lot of fun in the process? There’s no better way than hosting a Red Cross blood drive.

American Red CrossNashville, TN – As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months.

When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:

  • Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 12th-31st, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.
  • Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 12th-17th, 2023, will receive a $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.
  • Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma December 18th, 2023-January 5th, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities December 12th-31st

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell
12/14/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Motor Pool HHC, 7960 California Road
12/18/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue
12/19/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Chapmansboro
12/14/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Cheap Hill Church of Christ, 2834 Highway 12 North

Dickson County

Burns
12/20/2023: 2:00pm – 6:00pm, Burns Church of Christ, 2718 Church Street

Dickson
12/20/2023: 2:00pm – 6:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive
12/28/2023: 10:30am- 3:30pm, Tennsco Community Center, 115 Tennsco Drive

White Bluff
12/13/2023: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Hwy 70

Montgomery County

Clarksville
12/11/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
12/13/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
12/18/2023: 10:30am- 3:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
12/20/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
12/21/2023: 10:30am- 3:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
12/26/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street
12/27/2023: 10:30am- 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Ridgetop
12/28/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

White House
12/12/2023: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Previous article
APSU Football’s Maddux Trujillo named UAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Michael Ruttlen Jr. & Brady Odom earn All-Academic honors
Next article
MCSO says Don’t Fall Prey To Scammers, Be Aware, Be Alert
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online