MCSO says Don’t Fall Prey To Scammers, Be Aware, Be Alert

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are looking to make a quick buck out of our recent weather tragedy and leave behind an additional trail of damage.

Scams common after natural disasters include but are not limited to insurance scams, contractor fraud such as: tree removal, roof repair, landscaping, etc., and disaster relief charity scams.

Never give out any personal information.

Here are a few points to remember when selecting a for-hire-service:

Contact the Better Business Bureau by email at: info@bbb.org or give them a call at 615.242.4222

Take time to check references of home improvement service providers.

Verify and document the identity of the person/people offering these services.

Require written contracts and maintain any and all correspondence with the providers.

Document the process before, during, and after.

If you believe you have a criminal issue and need to report your situation to law enforcement, documentation of the for-hire service, as well as written contracts and agreements will be necessary to further a criminal investigation into the matter.

Tennessee Law States:

Residential Owner Responsibilities

As per TCA § 39-14-154, Actions by Home Improvement Services Provider that Constitute Offense, state law makes requirements of the property owner before there are criminal implications for the home improvement services provider.

Keep copies of all documents and correspondence with the home improvement services provider.

If after ninety-days have elapsed if no substantial portion of the work has been performed, hand deliver or send by certified mail with return receipt requested a written request for a refund to the home improvement services provider.

Also send a copy of the written refund request by certified mail return receipt requested to:

Commerce and Insurance

Division of Consumer Affairs

500 James Robertson Parkway, 12th Floor

Nashville, TN 37243-0600

Ten days after the request letter has been received or refused to be accepted by the home improvement services provider, the residential owner may contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office if the residence is outside the city limits or if within the city limits, contact the Clarksville Police Department by dialing 911 to file a report.