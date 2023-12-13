APSU Volleyball has Four Student-Athletes Named to CSC Academic All-District Teams

Greenwood, IN – Four Austin Peay State University (APSu) volleyball student-athletes earned recognition on the College Sports Communicator’s Academic All-District Teams, Tuesday.

Senior middle blocker Maggie Keenan, junior outside hitter Elizabeth Wheat, graduate student middle blocker Karli Graham, and graduate student setter Kelsey Mead were all recognized on the Academic All-District squad.

In addition, Mead was selected as a finalist for CSC Academic All-America® and advanced to the national ballot voted on by CSC members. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in January.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Volleyball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

Mead, a Tallahassee, Florida product, was working toward a master’s degree in communications after earning a bachelor’s degree in communications media last season, finishing her undergraduate degree with a 4.00 grade-point average. She finished her Austin Peay career ranked seventh among the program’s setters with 2,885 career assists after recording a career-best 776 assists in 2023.

Mead was named to the 2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Fall Winners for Life Team. She is in her second year as Austin Peay State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president and a member of APSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team. She participated in the Governors ELECT/Athletic Mentoring Program for freshmen, in Read Across America, and was a member of a local middle school’s companion program.

Keenan, a Franklin, Tennessee native, is completing work on a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with a pre-veterinary medicine emphasis. She had a 3.63 GPA entering the season and is a five-time member of Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List. It is the second consecutive season Keenan has been recognized as a CSC Academic All-District honoree. Keenan finished her career with 232 career blocks, 13th-most in program history – including a 62-block effort in 2023 that also included 140 kills.

Wheat, a Mt. Olive, Alabama product, entered the season with a 3.58 GPA while majoring in psychological science. She has been a member of APSU’s Dean’s List each of her first four semesters. She recorded 156 kills and 147 digs in 2023, both career bests.

Graham, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, completed her bachelor’s degree in social work last season and was working toward a master’s degree in social work this season. She finished her undergraduate work with a 3.94 GPA and entered this season with a 3.82 GPA in her graduate work. In five seasons, she finished with 261 total blocks – 10th-most in program history – including 80 blocks in 2023.