Thursday, December 14, 2023
CDE Lightband reports just over 330 remain without power

By News Staff
Crew working to restore power. (CDE Lightband)
Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband has made another great day of progress toward restoring power to everyone.
 
On Saturday, CDE started with 20,000 customers without power, and now they’re down to 330. A huge shoutout to the CDE team for their hard work and dedication and to their customers for their continued support!
 

Updated structural damage numbers from Montgomery County, Tennessee:

 
As of 12:42pm today, 2,211 residential sites, 81 commercial sites, and 3 public facilities were affected by the tornado. The status of these sites is: 268 residential sites have been designated as destroyed, 517 have sustained major damage, 1,000 have sustained minor damage, and 426 have been affected.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

