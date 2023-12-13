Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to serve meals for those in need today, tomorrow

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Child Nutrition Department staff will be serving meals that can be eaten on-site or taken to go for any family that needs meals from TODAY, December 13th, and tomorrow, Thursday, December 14th, from 9:00am to 11:00am, while supplies last, at the following locations:

Glenellen Elementary School (825 Needmore Road)

Kenwood High School (251 East Pine Mountain Road)

Northwest High School (800 Lafayette Road)

Northeast High School Shelter

Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road, will remain an American Red Cross Shelter until further notice. Please visit us if you need a place to stay, warm meals, clothing, medical resources, or any other needs.