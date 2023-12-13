38.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 14, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County School System to serve meals for those in need today,...
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to serve meals for those in need today, tomorrow

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System serving meals to those in need. (CMCSS)
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System serving meals to those in need. (CMCSS)

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System - CMCSSMontgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Child Nutrition Department staff will be serving meals that can be eaten on-site or taken to go for any family that needs meals from TODAY, December 13th, and tomorrow, Thursday, December 14th, from 9:00am to 11:00am, while supplies last, at the following locations:

  • Glenellen Elementary School (825 Needmore Road)
  • Kenwood High School (251 East Pine Mountain Road)
  • Northwest High School (800 Lafayette Road)

Northeast High School Shelter

Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road, will remain an American Red Cross Shelter until further notice. Please visit us if you need a place to stay, warm meals, clothing, medical resources, or any other needs.

Previous article
CDE Lightband reports Power Outage now down to 1,300
Next article
Spring Creek Baptist Church opened as second shelter for those affected by Tornadoes
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Roots of Christmas Tradition

Shop Local this December

APSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online