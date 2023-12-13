Roots of Christmas Tradition

Written by Rick Glass

Clarksville, TN – It’s actually quite fitting that the Christmas Tree is one of the first things people associate with the Holiday. Much like a Family Tree, the roots of Christmas traditions start with the decorations we put up, the special foods that we eat, and the people, places, and activities that take place each Christmas season.

Ask most people, and they can usually name a favorite dish, a must-visit relative’s house, a shopping or gathering tradition from their childhood that they passed on to their kids. One that seems very popular is buying an ornament each year for kids (and pets) like Casi Miller has done with her three children. Each year a signed new ornament is added for the family and dogs, and it’s fun to see them all go on the tree. It’s a seasonal reminder of what life was like when they were purchased. That’s why she puts up multiple trees, as a lot of families do.

Angela Huff has a special affection for hosting her nieces and nephews on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to decorate the tree and bake goodies, keeping the tradition that she started with her son when he was very young.

The funniest ornament story I heard has to be from my friend, Sara, who had her parents buy her a personalized bulb when she was a child. The only problem was the store only had “Sarah” with an “h”. No problem, nothing that a little magic marker can’t strike out and fix.

Many families have varied ways and times of opening gifts (some on Christmas Eve, some on Christmas morning), often at a particular house where everyone gathers. Volunteering in the community is also another popular activity and a way to experience the true giving spirit of the holiday.

There are certain traditional days to put up the decorations and special shopping trips. Dawn and James Smith, their daughter and son-in-law, each take one of their four grandchildren on a solo gift-buying trip to purchase gifts for their siblings, not to point out what they would like.

Another great association of the holidays are particular scents. Jana Killebrew recalls every year on the weekend prior to the first full week before Christmas, her mother would take her to the Ralph Winters store on Commerce Street, which had a dock and store filled with fresh-cut trees. It was like walking into her own private forest, and she says the overpowering evergreen aroma was pure joy.

Local florists such as Tarpleys, Farris, and Hietts also outdid themselves during the season. She and her dad would experience the Poinsettias at the open houses, while they enjoyed hot spiced punch and cookies. And, in the days when there were more department stores downtown, they would enjoy the numerous Christmas window displays.

And what would Christmas be without a parade? You can always count on big crowds to show up for the annual event, which is now even more festive, being a lighted event and taking place at night.

Music is also a special memory, whether it’s singing along at home with your favorite tune, attending Church services with choirs and cantatas, or going caroling with family, or civic groups.

If you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace mantle to decorate like Lynne Halliburton does, homemade personalized stockings make the perfect accent to a cozy fire.

Then there are the bakers. Most of them do it for the happiness it brings to friends and family who are the lucky recipients of their labors. You have to have certain cookies, from specific family recipes and remember who likes what. Just make sure you keep using the same pans you’ve had for years or the treats won’t come out as good.

And each holiday meal requires particular dishes (you did make the sweet potato casserole, didn’t you?). Everyone has the best stuffing (or dressing) you ever tasted. And make sure to save room for dessert. Nowadays, groups of friends and co-workers often gather together for “Friendsgiving” at Thanksgiving, and you may have an extended group of “second family” friends who all gather together at Christmas. Just don’t argue about who’s the best turkey carver.

There are other options for your family holiday meal, though. Volunteer at a shelter or food bank to serve a hot holiday meal to those less fortunate and sit down and share time with them. Or do what Andy Kean and his family has done for years: go eat Christmas dinner at a truck stop. They’re always open, the food is usually pretty darn good, and those who still have to be on the road bringing us all the goods we buy would also enjoy some good conversation. Plus, there’s no cleanup!

Churches are always beautifully decorated for the Christmas season, both inside and out, and hold numerous special services that individuals and families can attend as part of their observance.

Christie Crawford remembers, as a child living in Myrtle Beach in the 1970’s, that her family’s decorating style became “Coastal” including the tree. Shells, driftwood, and sand dollars would be added to the usual lights and ribbon to blend in with the seaside location. And many others have single or multiple themed trees for special areas, vacations, animals, or subjects.

So, whatever you do this season, whether it is a time-tested practice or a new tradition you start with your family, make sure that it sprouts with love to continue for many years.

May your Christmas roots run deep.