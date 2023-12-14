American Red Cross Tornado Disaster Response Update

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross Tennessee Region continues to serve in communities across the region affected by the December 9th tornadoes.

On Thursday, December 14th, at 4:00pm, we will be moving our shelter residents in Madison from the Madison Community Center to the Madison Church of Christ.

Madison Church of Christ is located at: 106 Gallatin Pike North, Madison.

The Red Cross emergency shelter in Clarksville is open at Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road.

For more information on the tornadoes or if you need assistance following the storms, go to redcross.org/Tennessee.

