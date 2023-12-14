APSU Women’s Basketball defeats Fisk at home, 72-64

Clarksville, TN – Cur’Tiera Haywood scored a season-high 18 points as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season in a 72-64 win against Fisk, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (4-6) opened the game with a three-pointer by Haywood 27 seconds into the first quarter. This began a Governors’ 8-0 run as Fisk did not score until a layup from the paint by Maya Buckhanon at just under the five-minute mark, making the score 8-2.

The APSU Govs went on to make three of their next six shots, giving them their largest lead of the quarter at 14-2. Fisk responded with a 5-2 run to end the quarter with the Govs leading by nine at 16-7.

Fisk battled back from their early deficit in the second quarter as they scored 22 points with a 61.6 field-goal percentage, which was their highest of the game. The Bulldogs opened the second frame on a 13-1 run, which tied the game at 20-20 with 4:42 remaining in the quarter.

Two made free throws by Buckhanon and a jump shot from the paint by Fisk’s Liz Gibbs gave the APSU Govs their largest deficit of the half at 24-20. Austin Peay State University ended its scoring drought of five and a half minutes with another three-pointer shot by Haywood and a layup by Shamarre Hale gave the APSU Govs the lead again, 25-24.

Two more made free throws by Buckhanon and a three-point jumper by Gibbs gave the Bulldogs the lead again at 29-25 headed into halftime.

The third quarter saw two ties and four lead changes as both teams each scored 21 points in the quarter. Austin Peay went on a 5-3 run, tying the game at 31-31. Two free throws by Zip Davis and a three-pointer from A’Niya Young gave Fisk the lead by five at 36-31.

Both teams went back and forth until a fast break layup from a Fisk turnover by Gabby Zapata Smalls tied the game again at 38-38. Another three-pointer by Haywood briefly gave back the lead to the APSU Govs; however, a layup from Jayla Bibbs began Fisk’s 8-5 run, giving the Bulldogs a 50-46 lead headed into the final quarter.

Austin Peay State University scored 26 points in the game’s final quarter compared to the Bulldog’s 14. A layup by Sandra Lin followed by made free throws from her and Anala Nelson put the Govs back in the lead at 51-50 with nine minutes remaining.



Both teams were scoreless for four minutes until Buckhanon made a free throw, tying the game at 51-51. Abby Cater made a layup in the paint and drew a foul from Bibbs, sending Cater to the charity stripe, making her one attempted shot and giving Austin Peay State University the lead by three at 54-51 with 5:25 left on the clock. Austin Peay State University went on a 14-6 run to give them their largest lead since the first quarter at 68-60.



The Bulldogs attempted to come back, cutting their deficit back to six points after a layup from Buckhanaon made the score 70-64. Free throws by Cater with four seconds remaining gave the Govs a 72-64 win for their fourth of the season.

The Difference?

Fourth quarter efficiency. Austin Peay State University held Fisk to an 18.8 field-goal percentage during the fourth quarter compared to the APSU Govs 50.0 field-goal percentage. Austin Peay State University also went 10-for-10 from the free throw line as Fisk went seven-for-eight.

Inside the Box Score?

Cur’Tiera Haywood scored a team-high 18 points, which is her season-best.

Haywood made four of five attempted three-pointers.

Tiya Douglas grabbed a team-high 5 rebounds

Shamarre Hale made her second start of her career for Austin Peay.

Abby Cater scored 16 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Austin Peay State University’s seven blocks are the most in a single game this season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Bryan College for a Saturday, 2:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena, followed by the first-ever APSU Christmas Tournament when they play New Mexico State on Wednesday, December 21st at 1:30pm, followed by Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, December 21st at 2:00pm.