City of Clarksville requires proper Demolition Permits for safety in Tornado Recovery

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Building and Codes Department is aware that some apartment owners – whose buildings were damaged by the December 9th, 2023, Clarksville tornado – may intend to have those structures demolished without proper City permitting.

The City understands that the owners may not fully understand the correct procedure for demolition.

Interim Building and Codes Director Justin Crosby says his department wants to work with those apartment owners, to ensure the process is handled correctly, and safely.

“We have been notified of some apartment owners that have started evacuating buildings with the intention to demolish the structures without permits,” Crosby said. “We want the community to know about our demolition process.”

Crosby said the demolition permitting process, which also includes single-family homes as well as multi-family, is primarily a safety measure that is in place, in large part, to formally ensure that all Clarksville Gas and Water and CDE Lightband utilities have been shut off and disconnected. Representatives of the utilities, themselves, are also engaged in the demolition authorization process.

Realizing that private owners are eager to move forward with tornado recovery on their properties, Crosby said his department will put all demolition permits on an accelerated timetable.

Please get in touch with the Clarksville Building and Codes Department at 931.645.7426 for further assistance.