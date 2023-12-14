Clarksville-Montgomery County Tornado Volunteer Update

36.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 15, 2023
Montgomery County Government TennesseeClarksville, Montgomery County, TN – Thursday, December 14th is the next opportunity for volunteering in tornado cleanup efforts, in our community.

There is a list of areas to avoid for public services to complete their tasks with heavy machinery and truck hauling. These include Britton Springs Road, Eva Drive, and Batts Lane. Please stay away from these areas.

To volunteer, please first contact Mosaic Church at 931.542.2025. Appropriate dress, including protective footwear and work gloves, are required. You will be asked to sign a waiver and document your volunteer time.

Yard debris should be separated into three categories: wood and brush waste, metal, and all other trash.

Tremendous progress has already been made for which we are deeply appreciative. Tomorrow we have another great opportunity to make significant strides in getting through this phase of recovery.

