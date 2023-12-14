Clarksville Police Department ask public’s help identifying ATM Skimmers, Identity Theft suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified on December 12th of a sophisticated skimming device that was installed on the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM, located at 2605 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The device was removed by a NFCU technician and turned over to the Clarksville Police Department.

Images of the suspects were captured on video surveillance cameras on December 13th, when they returned to retrieve the skimmers.

CPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these men. They appear in a dark-colored small SUV that can be seen in the background.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.