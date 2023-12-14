36.6 F
FEMA Disaster Assistance for those affected by the Tornado

Federal Emergency Management Agency - FEMAWashington, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a Disaster Assistance Improvement Program available for those affected by the tornado on Saturday, December 9th, 2023.

The Disaster Assistance Improvement Program’s (DAIP) mission is to provide disaster survivors with information, support, services, and a means to access and apply for disaster assistance through joint data-sharing efforts between federal, tribal, state, local, and private sector partners.

To apply and get answers to your questions, please call 1.800.621.3362.

