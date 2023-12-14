Lift Your Spirits This Holiday Season

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – You may be familiar with the tune from Chris Stapleton or even the version from George Jones, and can even chime into the country lyrics …”sweet as Tennessee whiskey.” So, what is it that makes whiskey sweet?

According to Brand Representative Devin Puckett from Old Glory Distilling, it’s the Lincoln process, a filtering method in which the whiskey is introduced to thick chunks of maple sugar charcoal before it gets placed in a charred American oak barrel to age. That is required of any whiskey that is to be branded a Tennessee whiskey, other than being made in the Volunteer State.

As temperatures drop this holiday season, make it a part of your holiday routine to visit Old Glory and enjoy your Christmas in a glass. Part of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and the Stateline Whiskey Tour, Old Glory is the brainchild of Matt Cunningham, a Clarksville native, who envisioned the distillery while working nearby as a firefighter. The decor and theme of Old Glory is one of post-World War II, as Cunningham states, when “America gave a Damn,”. The distillery has a nostalgic nod to the old military town Clarksville in the 40’s with its proximity to Fort Campbell, KY.

Opening in 2016 with a 500-gallon copper still and producing a barrel of whiskey per day, Cunningham, a former finance major from the University of Arkansas, quickly realized that cash flow could be tight from producing the whiskey at its current level and waiting for the maturing process to produce a perfectly aged whiskey. To remedy that, Old Glory produces clear spirits such as flavored moonshines, gin, and vodka. But to refocus on whiskey production and bourbon, Old Glory installed a copper column still, allowing for the production of 14-15 barrels per day.

Old Glory is a “grain to glass” facility, meaning everything is done in-house, and all grains are locally sourced. Besides making its own brands of spirits, Old Glory does significant business in producing spirits for other companies, including providing the distilling, bottling, barrel storing and aging. As Puckett puts it, Old Glory is a “one-stop shop for anyone who has a concept or label.”

Once the grains are cooked as a mash at high temperature, yeast is added to ferment, almost making it a beer consistency. In addition, the facility is now using recycled water for the cooking process to lower water usage costs and as an environmentally sound practice. The mash is then cooled and sent through the condenser, where vapors are run up and liquid is formed at 120 proof – normally known as “white lightning”.

After undergoing the Lincoln process, the product is moved to the barrels for aging. The 3-year-old barrel house at Old Glory holds 10,000 barrels and is almost close to capacity. Char 3 and 4 barrels are sourced from a cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky, and are flipped on their side through an open flame for seconds at a time to create the caramelized flavor one expects from a whiskey.

The char level indicates the flaming time; Char 3 is for whiskey, and char 4 for bourbon. Each barrel is used one time and then sold to breweries and to overseas spirit makers.

Besides manufacturing spirits, Old Glory boasts a retail merchandise area, as well as a tasting room with a detailed cocktail menu that changes seasonally. All products are available to taste and purchase.

To enhance its experience, Puckett explains that the distillery is constructing a restaurant with outdoor seating, including a fire pit, kid’s playground, and a stage for live music to enjoy all four seasons.

The restaurant will feature a menu suitable for pairing its spirits, a full bar, and an area from which to view the distilling process while dining. A special barrel seating alcove is planned, and upstairs space, containing another full bar, will be available for special events and meetings.

The time frame is set for early spring 2024, just in time for the holidays.

Old Glory has available its three types of whiskeys and bourbons;

Bottled in Bond – process created in 1897 to protect the integrity of barrel and disallow any additives. Aged a minimum of 4 years (actually 5 here), produced in the same year, no additives included, and at 100 proof – my personal favorite.

Single Barrel – all spirits from the barrel with no blending.

Small Batch – both blended whiskeys and bourbons produced with maple sugar charcoal filtering.

Usher in the holidays by jumping on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail with locally produced spirits right here in your own backyard. Learn to make a crafted cocktail to make your holiday a cut above.

Here’s three festive cocktails that are simple to make and are a great choice for any level of bartender:

Cranberry Old Fashioned

A merry twist on the classic bourbon drink

• Combine the following in shaker and pour in high ball glass over ice:

• 3 oz Bourbon

• 1oz simple cranberry simple syrup*

• 3-4 dashes of Angostura bitters

• Garnish with cranberries and cinnamon stick

Holiday Whiskey Fizz

Adding bubbles to your cocktail array

• Combine in tall cocktail glass:

• 1.5 oz whiskey

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• Club soda to top glass

• Garnish with fresh cranberries or rosemary sprig

Holiday Kentucky Mule

A celebratory spin on the standard mule

• Combine in copper mug with ice:

• 2 oz Bourbon

• 4 oz cranberry or pomegranate juice

• .5 oz lime juice

• Top with Ginger beer

• Garnish with sugared cranberries (optional)

* Add 2 cups of fresh cranberries to normal simple syrup and boil for 5 minutes. As an

option add 2 tsp vanilla extract.