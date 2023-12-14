Multi-Agency Disaster Relief Center will be at Northeast High School through December 19th

Montgomery County, TN – Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road, will be a Multi-Agency Disaster Relief Center through Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, coordinated by The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) and Northeast High School administration.

The American Red Cross Shelter will be open through Friday, December 29th, at the latest, to allow time for Northeast High School to prepare for classes to resume on January 4th. Our doors are open for anyone who has been impacted by the tornado and needs support or resources.

The Red Cross Shelter will be open 24 hours a day. Other services will be available only between 8:00am and 7:00pm. Law enforcement will be on-site 24 hours a day.

At this time, there is no need for additional volunteers to show up at Northeast High School. Hundreds of CMCSS employees have been volunteering and are continuing to sign up to assist at Northeast High School. Please see below for the services provided at the Multi-Agency Disaster Relief Center: Meals CMCSS has coordinated a meal service and distribution center. With support from World Central Kitchen, Macedonian Missionary Service, Red Cross, Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation, and numerous restaurants, food trucks, and community partners, Northeast High School will be serving and distributing over 3,000 meals per day. Volunteers will deliver hot meals to affected areas across the community every afternoon.

Warm meals will also be served on-site for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We appreciate the support, but CMCSS is following Red Cross policies and not accepting donations of warm meals from citizens. ServSafe-certified organizations are preparing meals for the health and safety of recipients. CMCSS is accepting donations of non-perishable food items. See donations section below.

Red Cross Shelter The Red Cross Shelter at Northeast High School has beds for those whom the tornado has displaced. The shelter provides a warm place to sleep at night and showers, in addition to the other services provided by CMCSS. The Red Cross is providing help for immediate medical needs, including lost prescriptions or medical equipment needs. You can access the free Red Cross Emergency app or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) and select the disaster option for more information about resources from the Red Cross.

Laundry Services An LG mobile laundry trailer is available at Northeast High School.

Transportation CMCSS will be supporting the Clarksville Transit System with transporting survivors from affected areas to the Northeast High School Multi-Agency Disaster Relief Center as well as other shelters and centers for support. CMCSS buses will also be supporting community service providers by transporting volunteers to and from affected areas for clean-up efforts.

Donations CMCSS is coordinating donations at Northeast High. Anyone who needs clothing, non-perishable food items, toiletries, and other supplies is encouraged to come to Northeast High School.

If you would like to donate, items must be new for the health and safety of recipients and may be brought to the Northeast High School location at 3701 Trenton Road until Friday, December 15th. After Friday, December 15th, donations can still be brought to Spring Creek Baptist Church at 2760 Trenton Road or one of the other community donation drop-off centers in the community.