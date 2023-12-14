36.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 15, 2023
HomeNewsTennessee National Guard's 730th Composite Supply Company Returns from Kuwait
News

Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company Returns from Kuwait

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee National Guardsmen from the Memphis based 730th Composite Supply Company arrive at Berry Field in Nashville, Dec. 14, and are greeted by National Guard leadership following a successful 10-month deployment overseas. (Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordiero)
Tennessee National Guardsmen from the Memphis based 730th Composite Supply Company arrive at Berry Field in Nashville, Dec. 14, and are greeted by National Guard leadership following a successful 10-month deployment overseas. (Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordiero)

Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – Nearly 190 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company returned to Tennessee after a successful ten-month deployment overseas on December 14th, 2023.   

The 730th, which is based in Memphis, is a quartermaster unit comprised of National Guardsmen trained in various logistics and supply specialties that sustain combat units with water, fuel, food, and supplies.

The unit deployed to Kuwait this past February and sent teams to Jordan and various other countries in the Middle East to support other deployed military units. The unit also guarded the Port of Shuaiba just south of Kuwait City.   

“It was a good deployment, and we worked hard,” said 1st Lt. Zachary Hyde, current commander of the 730th Composite Supply Company. “But we are glad to be back in Tennessee and looking forward to being with our families for the holidays.”  

A Tennessee National Guardsman, with the Memphis based 730th Composite Supply Company, embraces a family member, Dec. 14, at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site after returning from a successful 10-month deployment overseas. (Cpl. Kalina Hyche)
A Tennessee National Guardsman, with the Memphis based 730th Composite Supply Company, embraces a family member, Dec. 14, at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site after returning from a successful 10-month deployment overseas. (Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

The Soldiers arrived by aircraft at Nashville International Airport Thursday morning where they were greeted by National Guard leadership.

They then traveled by bus to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site and were welcomed home by their families, friends, and fellow service members. After completing a short in-processing, the Guardsmen were released to return home.   

 “I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished and how well the 730th represented our state and the Tennessee National Guard,” said Hyde.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department ask public’s help identifying ATM Skimmers, Identity Theft suspects
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Lift Your Spirits This Holiday Season

Roots of Christmas Tradition

Shop Local this December

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online