Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball plays Bryan at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (4-6) vs. Bryan (9-4)

Saturday, December 16th, 2023 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Bryan for a Saturday 2:00pm matchup on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University enters the game coming off a 72-64 win against Fisk on December 14th. Cur’Tiera Haywood scored a season-best 18 points in the win, including four made three-pointers. Abby Cater’s 16 points marked the third straight she has scored double digits.

Bryan is coming off an 81-71 win against the Cumberlands on December 12th. Samantha Russell scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds in the win while Kaitlynn Hennessee scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.

This is the first meeting between the Governors and the Lady Lions. Austin Peay State University is 2-1 against first-time opponents this season.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP, Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head Coach Brittany Young, has won 41 games during her career as the Governors head coach and needs just six victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Hale is ranked sixth in the ASUN with a 75.7 free throw percentage

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson is ranked second in the ASUN with 43 free throw attempts.

Nelson has started in 39 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson is ranked seventh in the ASUN with 3.4 assists per game and second with 43 free throw attempts.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Lin is ranked fourth in the ASUN in both assist/turnover ratio and assists per game with 1.50 and 4.5, respectively.



She is also ranked fifth in the conference with 45 total assists.



The Govs are ranked first in the ASUN with a 46.2 field-goal percentage.

About the Bryan Lady Lions

Their Head Coach: Gabe Johnson enters his second season as the head coach for the Bryan. In his first season, he led the Lady Lions to a 27-5 overall finish and to the opening round of the NAIA National Championship.

2023-24 Record: 9-4 (6-1 Appalachian Athletic Conference)

2022-23 Record: 27-5 (23-1 AAC)

Last Season Result: Lost to Indiana Tech, 63-48, in the NAIA National Championship opening round.

Returners/Newcomers/Lost: 7/7/7

Notable Returner: Kaitlynn Hennessee returns for her senior season after averaging 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season. Hennessee’s 2023-24 season high of 30 points came against Milligan on December 9th

Notable Newcomer: Autumn Davis comes to Bryan after prepping at Middle Tennessee Christian School. Since coming to Bryan, she has averaged 3.2 points in 12 games played with 2.6 rebounds per game.

Series History: This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts its first-ever Christmas Tournament, playing New Mexico State on December 20th at 1:00pm and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st at 2:30pm.