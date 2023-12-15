Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 15th-18th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville residents can anticipate a weekend weather mix as the weekend draws closer.

Friday ushers in mostly sunny conditions, providing a pleasant backdrop with temperatures around 61°F. A gentle south-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph adds a subtle touch to the day, creating an ideal atmosphere for outdoor activities.

As Friday night descends, expect a gradual transition in the weather. Increasing clouds cast a soft veil over the sky, bringing about a gentle east-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. The night is forecasted to settle around 39°F, hinting at a slight coolness that sets the stage for the weekend ahead.

Saturday promises a shift in tempo as the clouds thicken and the chance of precipitation rises. Showers are likely, primarily in the afternoon. The high-temperature hovers around 56°F, accompanied by a south-southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph. As night falls, the tempo intensifies, with showers and a potential thunderstorm before 3 am. The low settles around 45°F, and the wind, now from the west, maintains a gentle 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph.

As Sunday dawns, a 50 percent chance of morning showers paves the way for partly sunny skies and a daytime high of approximately 50°F. A northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph adds a crisp note to the atmosphere. Sunday night turns mostly cloudy, with the temperature dipping to 35°F. The northwest wind gains strength, reaching around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The weekend’s varied weather compositions set the scene for a dynamic transition into the upcoming week. Monday is anticipated to be mostly sunny, with a high near 44°F and a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, occasionally gusting up to 30 mph. As night falls, the skies clear, and temperatures drop to 21°F. There will be a north-northwest wind, maintaining a steady 10 to 20 mph.