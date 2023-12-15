Gateway Chamber Orchestra Enchants Clarksville with a Unique Nutcracker Experience

Clarksville, TN – The air was filled with holiday magic this past weekend as the Gateway Chamber Orchestra took the stage at Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Concert Hall to present their distinctive rendition of the classic “Nutcracker.”

The venue was alive with anticipation, and a full house gathered to witness a musical spectacle that seamlessly blended Tchaikovsky’s timeless compositions with the jazz-infused genius of Duke Ellington.

The orchestra’s interpretation of the Nutcracker is a creative venture, a harmonious marriage of classical and jazz, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical tradition. The performance left the audience spellbound, a testament to the orchestra’s dedication to evolving this holiday classic into a captivating and ever-evolving experience.

“This is the third year of our nutcracker that we’ve designed to be really unique for Clarksville. People all over the world are familiar with Tchaikovsky’s great music. There’s a beautiful, full production that goes on in Nashville, but we became aware of the music that Duke Ellington, the great American band leader and composer, had arranged for the jazz band. We’ve now added a third element, which is original music, taking melodies from Tchaikovsky and turning them into salsa music or more popular music from Latin America with a spectacular composer, Vinicio Meza, who’s a great cline and saxophonist. He’s created this just really fiery version of the Arabian dance,” said Gateway Orchestra conductor Gregory Wolynetc.

Kitty Harvill, an award-winning wildlife artist, was at both performances, painting her interpretation of the music. Harvill painted one canvas for the orchestra’s music and another for the jazz.

“I am traditionally a studio and plein air painter. But when I was invited to do this, I gave it a lot of thought and decided to call it plein ‘ear’ painting because I’m not painting anything representational. I’m painting how I interpret the sounds and movement in color and brush strokes,” said Harvill.

The concert, held on December 9th and 10th, 2023, unfolded against the magnificent backdrop of the Mabry Concert Hall, creating an immersive experience for attendees. The music, a fusion of Tchaikovsky’s original score, Duke Ellington’s lively jazz interpretation, and arrangements by Sverre Indris Joner and Vinicio Meza, took the audience on a journey through diverse musical genres.

The collaboration with esteemed ballet artists, including Ingrid Silva and Dylan Santos from Dance Theatre of Harlem, Vinicius Lima from Ballet West, and Mackenzie Kenyon from Nashville Ballet, added a layer of enchantment. The graceful movements of these ballet talents, along with children from Clarksville’s own Classic Steps II, infused the performance with a magical quality, transcending the boundaries of a traditional orchestra concert.

“I love performing at this venue. This is my third season back. I’m so grateful to the Gateway Chamber Orchestra for asking me back again for a third year, and it’s just the most wonderful show. It’s shaping up to be so unique. It’s a unique nutcracker experience that you don’t really get anywhere else,” stated Mackenzie Kenyon.

Performing here was really special. I usually dance with the orchestra in the pit. So having them on stage with me made me feel like my work wasn’t about just about me and it wasn’t about dancing necessarily. Still, it was this partnership, this collaboration between me and the music and what the musicians were giving me, and it felt like I was part of the 30 or 40 that was on stage with me. And it’s such a unique experience to feel their energy because they’re dancing with their instruments, and I’m dancing with my body, and it’s always really special to come here,” Vinicius Lima said.

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s Nutcracker is a testament to its dedication to artistic excellence. It goes beyond the confines of classical music, offering the audience a dynamic and captivating experience. This unique production is an annual highlight, promising a night of musical innovation and festive celebration that resonates with the season’s spirit.

“We’re looking forward to adding 20 or 25 minutes worth of new music next year. We’re going to be adding a new story and new dances, and we’re very excited about this being a community-defining sort of event,” Wolynetc stated.

If you missed this year’s performance, make sure to mark your calendars for next year – this is a holiday tradition in the making that you won’t want to miss.

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s next performance will be America’s Haydn Festival on April 28th, 2024.

Photo Gallery