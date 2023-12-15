Tennessee Titans return to Nissan Stadium to play Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans (5-8) vs. Houston Texans (7-6)

Sunday, December 17th, 2023 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – Following a dramatic Monday night win at Miami, the Tennessee Titans (5-8) host the division-rival Houston Texans (7-6) this week at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on December 17th.

The Titans will wear their Oilers throwback uniforms on a day in which they will also induct Oilers legend Billy “White Shoes” Johnson into the franchise’s Ring of Honor. The classic uniforms, which were first reintroduced on October 29th against the Atlanta Falcons, feature Columbia Blue jerseys, white pants and white helmets adorned with the oil derrick logo.

Apart from 2009, when the team donned throwbacks modeled after its 1960 inaugural club, the 2023 season marks the first time the team has played in Oilers attire since 1998, the final season before the franchise became the Titans.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta and reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Mike Morgan and analyst Brian Baldinger have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will have a short week to prepare for the Texans after traveling to Miami for a Monday night clash with the Dolphins. During a memorable comeback in which they scored 15 points in a span of 51 seconds, they erased a 14-point deficit to win 28-27.

For the first time in franchise history, they won in regulation after trailing by 14 or more points with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and they became the first team to do so since the Oakland Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12th, 1976.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis started his seventh consecutive game and completed 23 of 38 passes for 327 yards and one touchdown. He registered his first career game-winning drive while also becoming the NFL’s first rookie quarterback in the history of Monday Night Football to record a 300-yard passing game.

Elsewhere on offense, running back Derrick Henry registered his third consecutive game with two rushing touchdowns, while rookie running back Tyjae Spears accounted for 118 scrimmage yards, including 89 receiving yards. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a game-high 124 yards on seven receptions, including a touchdown.

The defense was led by outside linebacker Harold Landry III, who tallied a career-high three sacks—all coming in the fourth quarter. Landry, who has 8.5 sacks in 2023, moved into 11th place in franchise history with 39.5 career sacks.

About the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans traveled to New York last week and lost 30-6 at the hands of the Jets. It was their largest margin of defeat this season. However, the Texans remain one game behind the 8-5 Jacksonville Jaguars and tied with the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts for second place in the AFC South race.

The Texans are in their first year under the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans. The former Texans linebacker spent the previous six years on the coaching staff of the San Francisco 49ers, including two campaigns as the defensive coordinator.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected from Ohio State University with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he is only 13 games into his rookie campaign, Stroud ranks second in the NFL this season in passing yards (3,631) and fifth in passer rating (98.7).