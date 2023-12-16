Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts: Community United, Determined in Recovery, one week after Tornado

The following is a statement from Joe Pitts, Mayor of the City of Clarksville, one week after the Clarksville tornado of December 9th, 2023.
Clarksville, TN – One week ago today, a devastating tornado struck in areas of the northern part of the City of Clarksville.
Literally, within minutes after it passed, the community began showing its remarkable resilience.
We mourn with the families of the three people who lost their lives in this powerful tornado.
Estimates from the National Weather Service are that it contained wind speeds of 150 mph, and the destruction that gives us all pause is evidence of that.
But we are getting federal assistance now through FEMA, and the community is united with a volunteer spirit that is enabling a rapid-response recovery effort. People from throughout the nation are seeing this, and supporting us.
The cleanup effort is well-understood, and what has been accomplished already is truly remarkable. We have a great coordinated leadership planning and mobilization effort in the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County.
We have the support of all of our community partners, including being blessed as the home of Fort Campbell, a vital U.S. Army installation. As always, our military and civilian communities are one family, working hand-in-hand.
“We have a multi-agency disaster relief center set up at Northeast High School near the damage zone, and we won’t cease our efforts until every single tornado victim gets the help and support that they need.
We are determined in Clarksville, Tennessee.