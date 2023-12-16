Gateway Chamber Orchestra Delights Young Patrons with Enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy Party

Clarksville, TN – After the final notes of “The Nutcracker” faded away, the magic continued for the youngest patrons at the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s Sugar Plum Fairy Party. Held as a special treat for the little ones who attended the orchestra’s unique rendition of the holiday classic, the event unfolded on the very stage where the ballet dancers had just performed their enchanting roles.

The children, wide-eyed and still caught in the spell of the performance, were invited onto the stage to share a moment with the ballet dancers. Smiles and giggles filled the air as each child had their picture taken, capturing a magical memory of their encounter with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other characters from the beloved tale.

The enchantment continued in the lobby, where arts and crafts stations awaited the young creatives. Here, they could craft their very own nutcrackers, adding a personal touch to the holiday season. The room was excited as tiny hands diligently worked on their masterpieces, each creation as unique as the child who made it.

As if that wasn’t sweet enough, Thistle Sweets added a delicious touch to the festivities by providing sugar cookies for the young attendees. The joy of decorating and devouring these delightful treats added an extra layer of sweetness to an already magical day.

Each child was gifted a Nutcracker soldier Christmas ornament to ensure the magic lingered at home. A token to adorn their trees and remind them of the enchanting afternoon spent with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra.

The Sugar Plum Fairy Party was a heartwarming conclusion to a day filled with music, dance, and the boundless joy of the holiday season. With its commitment to fostering a love for the arts from a young age, the Gateway Chamber Orchestra truly made this event a celebration for patrons of all ages.

Photo Gallery