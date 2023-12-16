Nineteen Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2023 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Nineteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, athletics alumni, and athletics support staff members participated in the Winter 2023 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday.
The following student-athletes and athletics support staff were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2023 Commencement:
- Jaden Brown, Baseball
- Cedarius Doss, Football
- Campbell Holt, Baseball
- Josie Leathers, Dance
- J’Vian McCray, Football
- Lyle Miller-Green, Baseball
- KT Owens, Football
- Mikayla Powell, Volleyball / Beach Volleyball
- Bryce Robinson, Football
- Riley Stephens, Football
- Ambren Voitik, Baseball
The following student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the December 2023 Commencement:
- Elijah Brown, Football
- Mike DiLiello, Football
- Jordan Goco, Football
- Ali King, Softball
- Chloee McDaniel, Beach Volleyball
- Conner Parsons, Football
- Erin White, Athletics Marketing
- Brendan York, Football Equipment
These athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- Eight United Athletic Conference Football Champions
- Eight Atlantic Sun Conference Football Champions
- Two Ohio Valley Conference Football Champion
- One Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Beach Volleyball Champion
- One Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Finalist
- Two FCS All-America selections
- One UAC Offensive Player of the Year
- One First Team All-UAC selection
- One First Team All-OVC selection
- Two Second Team All-UAC selections
- One Second Team All-ASUN selection
- One Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week
- One William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
- One CSC Academic All-District selection
- 23 Dean’s List appearances
- Four OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
- 27 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!