50.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, December 17, 2023
HomeSportsNineteen Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2023...
Sports

Nineteen Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2023 Commencement

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University 2023 Winter Commencement. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University 2023 Winter Commencement. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Nineteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, athletics alumni, and athletics support staff members participated in the Winter 2023 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday.

The following student-athletes and athletics support staff were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2023 Commencement:

The following student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the December 2023 Commencement:

These athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • Eight United Athletic Conference Football Champions
  • Eight Atlantic Sun Conference Football Champions
  • Two Ohio Valley Conference Football Champion
  • One Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Beach Volleyball Champion
  • One Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Finalist
  • Two FCS All-America selections
  • One UAC Offensive Player of the Year
  • One First Team All-UAC selection
  • One First Team All-OVC selection
  • Two Second Team All-UAC selections
  • One Second Team All-ASUN selection
  • One Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week
  • One William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
  • One CSC Academic All-District selection
  • 23 Dean’s List appearances
  • Four OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
  • 27 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

Previous article
Game History between Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans
Next article
TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November removes 86,064 Pounds of Litter
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online