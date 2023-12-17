Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 17th–21st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As the sun dips tonight, Clarksville bids farewell to the day under mostly cloudy skies.

The night brings a gentle chill, with temperatures reaching around 33°F and a northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph. The clouds usher in a calm night, preparing the stage for a week of varied weather.

Monday morning will be mostly sunny, with a high near 42°F. However, the breeze takes center stage, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, occasionally gusting up to 30 mph. It’s a day that beckons a light jacket and a stroll amidst the clear, sunlit skies.

As Monday night descends, the atmosphere clears, revealing a clear sky. Temperatures drop to a chilly 19°F, and a north-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, adds a brisk touch to the serenity.

Tuesday’s weather shifts, bringing a sunny composition with a high near 40°F. The northwest wind takes a gentler tone, around 5 mph, gradually shifting to east-southeast in the afternoon. As the sun goes down, Tuesday night is marked by partly cloudy skies and a low of around 24°F, accompanied by a south-southeast wind at a leisurely 5 mph.

Wednesday’s performance reprises mostly sunny conditions, casting a pleasant glow with temperatures reaching around 51°F. A light south wind of 5 to 10 mph sweeps across the landscape, introducing a touch of warmth. Wednesday night, under partly cloudy skies, sees temperatures settling around 30°F, accompanied by a south wind around 5 mph.

Thursday unfolds with partly sunny skies as the high temperature reaches approximately 54°F. A mild south-southwest wind of around 5 mph adds a gentle sway to the weather rhythm. As Thursday night approaches, the skies gather a gentle cover of clouds, and temperatures settle around 36°F.

In this week of weather in Clarksville, there are various atmospheric compositions, each contributing to the unique winter in Middle Tennessee.