Hendricks Fox, longtime Austin Peay State University Athletics supporter, passes away

Clarksville, TN – With a heavy heart, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announces that Hendricks Fox, an alumnus, veteran, and longtime philanthropist, passed away Saturday.

A four-year player during some of the most successful seasons in Austin Peay State University’s early history, Fox was a vital part of the 1948 VSAC championship team, which went 8-2, and was a captain in his final two seasons, including a 1950 campaign which earned him All-VSAC honors.

After graduation, Hendricks joined the military and served with the 7th Marine Division during the Korean War. He was elevated to Captain and received the Bronze Star, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. Hendricks was inducted into APSU’s Inaugural Military Hall of Fame Class in 2022.

Fox was among a group of former Aaron players, called the Dave Aaron Founding Fathers, who reunited several years ago during Homecoming to raise funds for the Dave Aaron Scholarship Endowment in Aaron’s memory, one of APSU’s largest endowments.

Fox also restored scholarship football to Austin Peay State University, raising $500,000 to establish the Fox Endowed Football Scholarship and receiving the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy in 2009.

As a result of his Governors football support, a “Walk of History” was named in his honor in Fall 2014. The Hendricks Fox Walk of History – located at the southwest entrance of Governors Stadium adjacent to Black Jenkins Plaza catalogs all student-athletes’ names over 70-plus years of Governors football history.

A member of APSU’s Legacy Society, Fox received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for his philanthropic efforts in 2009. He was inducted into the Red Coat Society, recognizing his longtime financial support of Austin Peay State University Athletics in 2014. He ultimately was inducted into the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Funeral arrangements are pending.