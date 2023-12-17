Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Tennesseans During Storm Recovery

Washington, D.C. – Our hearts break for the families and communities impacted by the storms that have rampaged through our state this weekend. We are mourning the loss of six Tennesseans, including two children.

I want to thank the first responders, the emergency management officials, and the volunteers who immediately jumped into action. I wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to swiftly approve Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration, which the president approved.

Weekly Rundown

Recently, Iranian-sponsored Houthi terrorists launched a ballistic missile from Yemen intended to strike Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East. Israel’s interception of the missile is the first instance of space warfare. I requested an update from U.S. Space Force General Saltzman on the United States’ capacity to defend itself in this emerging age of space warfare.

While small businesses struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, Planned Parenthood illegally siphoned off more than $90 million from the Paycheck Protection Program that was intended to help small businesses. After demanding a U.S. Government Accountability study, we learned that nearly $2 billion in federal taxpayer funding has been funneled to big abortion providers between FY2019-FY2021. The American people want their tax dollars spent responsibly and in line with our nation’s values — not on the Left’s abortion-on-demand agenda.

According to the Left, if you dissent from their radical agenda, the government will target you for your beliefs. I will continue to fight to end the Left’s two tiers of justice, restore the rule of law, and put our nation on a better path. Read more here.

Individuals in Davidson County, Dickson County, Montgomery County, and Sumner County can apply with FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, and Constituents may call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800.462.7585). Tennesseans can access Red Cross services by calling 1.800.RED.Cross or visiting one of their shelter locations. Constituents can access the Red Cross’ free 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline at 1.800.9855990 or by texting TALKWITHUS to 66746.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

This week, I led 9 Senate colleagues in a letter to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) over their decision to scrub a webpage that has long documented “official time” — the amount of taxpayer-funded time spent by the federal workforce on labor union activities. My colleagues and I demanded answers regarding the reason for the removal of this website, which is critical for congressional oversight.

This week, Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill includes vital wins that will bolster our nation’s security and directly benefit Tennessee’s military and research communities.