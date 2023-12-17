Tennessee Titans fell 19-14 to Houston Texans in their last game

2022 Week 16: Titans 14, Texans 19

Saturday, December 24th, 2022 | 1:02pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 16 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Houston Texans for a Saturday matchup against the division opponent and fell to Houston by a score of 19-14.

Tennessee scored the game’s first points with a five-play scoring drive in the opening stanza. With a first down at the Houston 48-yard line, RB Derrick Henry took the handoff and raced into the end zone for a 48-yard score, 7-0 Titans.

However, Houston responded on the ensuing possession with a game-tying score. Texans QB Davis Mills connected with Texans TE Jordan Akins for a 30-yard gain, but then on third-and-goal, Mills fumbled the football. However, Texans RB Royce Freeman recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, 7-7.

In the second stanza, the Texans recorded a 13-play possession that included two first-down rushes by Freeman. Ultimately, the Titans’ defense forced Houston to settle for a field goal as Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn converted a 25-yard attempt, 10-7 Texans.

Tennessee took the lead back in the third quarter. With a drive that began at their own 48-yard line, QB Malik Willis scrambled for a 12-yard first down, WR Treylon Burks sprinted for a 15 yards on a reverser, and then Willis logged his first career touchdown on a 14-yard rushing score. The Titans pulled ahead, 14-10.

However, Houston scored nine points in the final stanza to take the lead back and seal a win. First, Texans LB Jake Hansen forced Henry to fumble the ball and it was recovered by Texans DL Jonathan Greenard at the Houston 42-yard line. The Texans capitalized on the turnover and tacked on a 27-yard field goal to take the lead, 14-13.

Then later in the fourth quarter, Houston logged a five-play scoring possession that included a 20-yard pass from Mills to Texans WR Phillip Dorsett, and a 37-yard ball to Texans WR Amari Rodgers.

Ultimately Mills found Texans WR Brandin Cooks in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown. Houston elected to attempt a two-point conversion, but the pass failed as the Texans were able to preserve a 19-14 victory at Nissan Stadium.