Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts to begin Spring Class Registration on December 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is opening registration for its Spring 1 Term classes on December 20th, 2023, with classes beginning in January 2024.

As a hub for artistic exploration and development, CSA offers a diverse range of classes catering to individuals of all ages and skill levels at an affordable price.

The Spring 1 Term boasts an exciting array of classes designed to ignite creativity and foster artistic growth. The cost for the six-week program varies per class and ranges from $35.00-$150.00.

Spring 1 Term classes include:

Art for Children

Advanced Art for Children

Art for Teens

Ceramics for Youth

Ceramics (10-week course)

Mixed Media Painting

Photography 1

Photography 2

Creative Movement

Dance for Children

Dance for Teens

Theatre Tots

Theatre for Children

Acting and Improvisation for Youth

Ukulele

Writing for Military and Families

Prospective students and parents are encouraged to register early to secure their spots in these popular classes. Registration opens on December 20th and is available online at www.apsu.edu/csa/classes.

For more information about the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University, call 931.221.7034 or email csa@apsu.edu.

About APSU’s Community School of the Arts:

The Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University offers various arts classes for individuals of all ages and skill levels. Established in 1990, the CSA is dedicated to providing high-quality arts education and fostering a creative community. Managed by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts since 2017, the CSA remains a vibrant hub for artistic exploration and development.