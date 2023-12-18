Clarksville Association of REALTORS® annual Officer Installation, Award Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® hosted their annual Officer Installation and Award Ceremony on December 8th at Clarksville’s Wilma Rudolph Event Center. CAR’s 2023 President, Lisa Boyd, served as Master of Ceremonies, and Robert Garcia, member of CAR’s Board of Directors, installed the incoming 2024 Officers and Directors.

2024 Officers include: 2024 President, Joann Garcia, Front Porch Realty & Property Management; 2023 Immediate Past-President, Lisa Boyd, Coldwell Banker-Conroy, Marable & Holleman; 2025 President-Elect, Stephanie Meeks, Century 21Platinum Properties; Treasurer, Monica Trigueros, Sweet Home Realty & Property Management; and Deb Haines-Kulick, Executive Officer of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®. The 2024 Board of Directors for CAR consists of eight volunteer members: Alicia Taylor, eXp Realty, LLC; Cindy Greene, Byers & Harvey, Inc.; Lamar Clift, Keller Williams; Marie Lavoise, Century 21Platinum Properties; Robert Garcia, Front Porch Realty & Property Management; Robert Roof, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS®; Sheena Dixon, Haus Realty & Management, LLC; and Trisha Lyle, Byers & Harvey, Inc.

Shelby Hansard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, PenFed Realty, along with Raven Morrison, Kayla Pierson, and Becky Wright, from Byers & Harvey, Inc. were awarded the 2023 Educational Achievement Award.

The 2023 Affiliate Partner of the Year was awarded to Veterans United Home Loans for their continued support and participation in the development of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®’ members.

Veronica Grant received the 2023 Rising Star Award for her commitment to excellence, her dedication, and passion during her first three years with the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®.

Sheena Dixon is the 2023 Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Community Involvement Award recipient. Sheena’s contributions to our local community consistently exemplify the REALTOR® brand, upholding her commitment to ethical practices her genuine passion for community involvement, and are an outstanding representation of CAR, the Tennessee REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® brand.

The Decade of Achievement was awarded to Monica Trigueros for 2023. Monica consistently demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to excellence, embodying the values that define the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®.

2023’s President’s Award recipient is Robert Roof for his strategic insights, dedication, and for consistently elevating the standards of the Association’s and the real estate community.

The 2023 REALTOR® of the Year was awarded to Joann Garcia for her unwavering commitment to excellence, dedicating her time, energy, and expertise. Joann’s dedication elevated the standard of excellence, contributing to the growth of the Association and the overall prosperity of the real estate community.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1,300 REALTOR® members and more than 100 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the value REALTORS® bring to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS®.



