News

Clarksville Police Department to hold 2nd Annual Holiday Family Food Drive, Tuesday

Food Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s (CPD) 2nd Annual Holiday Family Food Drive is Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department and several local Non-Profit Organizations will host its 2nd Annual Holiday Family Food Drive for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) students and their families.

CPD will be providing food packages for those CMCSS Families in need this Holiday Season.

The event will take place Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library located at 350 Pageant Lane.

If you would like to assist families in need, we will also take donations during the event. If you have any questions please contact any officer on our Community Relations Unit (CRU) or our Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) marshuncox@cityofclarksville.com

