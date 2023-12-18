Montgomery County Animal Care and Control announces Free Microchip, Rabies Clinic to be held Tuesday

Clarksville, TN
– Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) announces that there will be a FREE Microchip and Rabies Clinic on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at The Star Spangled Brewing Co. / Spring Street Location/
at 614 North Spring Street next door to our Shelter.
Nashville Humane Association
has more than graciously offered to come out and provide this service for pet owners who need a Microchip for their pet and/or a Rabies Vaccine.
We have a limited number of Microchips available, so we limit each family to just two microchip pets on this visit. We would also like to say that we are trying to focus on those families affected by the tornado. However, we will not turn anyone away.
This service is for Montgomery County Tennesse residents only and if your pet is already currently vaccinated for Rabies, please make sure to bring or be able to provide proof of current rabies vaccine.
Cats must be in a cat carrier, and all dogs must be leashed.
When coming to the event, please enter from the shelter side of Spring Street coming up from Riverside Drive. We will be set up in the first driveway of the Star Spangled Brewery just past the rear gate of MCACC.
If you have any questions, please call us at 931.648.5750. Thank you!
About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.
Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.
You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control