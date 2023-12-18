Visit Clarksville announces Clarksville award 2024 DI Volleyball Championship

Charlotte, NC – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has awarded Visit Clarksville as its host for the 2024 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.?

Visit Clarksville will host the four-day national championship at the Dunn Center on the Austin Peay State University campus in Clarksville, TN, from November 20th to 23rd, 2024.

An estimated 350 athletes, bringing some 1,500 spectators plus recruiters and coaches, will be in Clarksville for the week-long event. Visitor spending on lodging, meals, transportation and other expenses is estimated to be $1.1 million.

“Clarksville is thrilled to host the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship in 2024,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Jerry Allbert. “Volleyball will be a new type of competition for us to host, so once again, we are grateful for the partnership and the top-notch facilities at Austin Peay State University. We look forward to showcasing our beautiful city and its amenities to these athletes and spectators who’ll come from around the county to compete.”

“The NJCAA is excited to partner with Visit Clarksville and Austin Peay State University to bring some of the best in collegiate volleyball to their city,” stated Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development. “We look forward to the championship atmosphere our student-athletes, coaches, and fans will experience as the first-class facilities and community amenities offered by our hosts will present a fantastic national championship.”