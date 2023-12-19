APSU Baseball releases 2024 Non-Conference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball head coach Roland Fanning completed the Governors’ 2024 slate with the announcement of 26 nonconference games Monday.

The Governors’ upcoming campaign begins Friday, February 16th – a mere 60 days away – when it hosts Western Illinois in a three-game series on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park – the first of two straight home weekends to begin the season.

After opening against the Leathernecks, Austin Peay State University heads south for the first of six games against Southeastern Conference opponents when it faces Mississippi State in a pair of midweek games, February 20th-21st. The APSU Govs also will travel to Auburn on March 8th-10th and Ole Miss on March 26th later in the season.

After the trip to Starkville, the Governors return to Clarksville for a four-game homestand. A weekend series against Maryland Eastern Shore, February 23rd-25th, opens the stand before a first-ever meeting against Gonzaga in a rare Monday tilt, February 26th.

The APSU Govs then take on a two-week-long, seven-game road trip. A first-ever meeting with Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) awaits when the Govs and Vaqueros play a four-game series that spans the end of February and the beginning of March. Austin Peay State University then travels to Auburn to complete the road trip.

A brief stop home to face Western Kentucky on March 12th provides a break before ASUN Conference play opens at Lipscomb, March 15th-17th.

Other midweek home offerings include former conference foe Southeast Missouri on March 19th, longtime in-state foe Middle Tennessee on April 23rd, a visit from Alabama A&M on April 30th, former conference foe Belmont on May 7th, and longtime antagonist Evansville on May 14th.

In addition to the Ole Miss midweek trip on March 26th, the APSU Govs travel to Evansville, Belmont, and Middle Tennessee.

Fans can make their first payment toward 2024 Season Tickets online at Ticketmaster.com.

Austin Peay State University’s 2024 Non-Conference Schedule