APSU Basketball to host Sugar Holiday Hoops Classic at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts the Coke Zero Sugar Holiday Hoops Classic, December 20th-21st, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The tournament is comprised of four games starting with Austin Peay State University against New Mexico State on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by Stephen F. Austin against Troy at 3:30pm. Troy will play New Mexico State on Thursday at 12:00pm followed by Austin Peay State University versus Stephen F. Austin at 2:30pm.

Austin Peay State University enters the tournament after two straight wins at home against Fisk on December 14th and Bryan on December 16th. Cur’Tiera Haywood scored 18 points against Fisk, and Tiya Douglas grabbed five rebounds. Anala Nelson scored a team-high 15 points in the win over Bryan and La’Nya Foster grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

New Mexico State is coming off of a 70-39 win against Utah Valley. Jaila Harding scored 17 points in the win while Ene Adams grabbed seven rebounds.

Stephen F. Austin enters the tournament after losing to Middle Tennessee, 72-47. Kurstyn Harden scored 11 points in the loss and grabbed seven rebounds.

This will be the first meeting between Austin Peay State University, New Mexico State, and Stephen F. Austin.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Barry Gresham – December 20th, Carter Mansfield – December 21st)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP, Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball Head Coach Brittany Young has won 42 games during her career as the Governor’s Head Coach and needs just five victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Hale is ranked sixth in the ASUN with a 76.9 free throw percentage.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson is currently ranked seventh in the ASUN with an average of 3.4 assists per game.

Nelson has started in 40 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.



Lin is ranked third in the ASUN in both assists and assists per game with 52 and 4.7, respectively. She is also ranked fourth with a 1.68 assist/turnover ratio.

About the New Mexico State Aggies



Their Head Coach: Jody Adams enters her second season at New Mexico State and is 24-21. She is in her thirteenth season as a head coach and is 218-150 overall. Adams played four seasons of collegiate basketball at the University of Tennessee under head coach Pat Summitt.

2023-24 Record: 6-4

2022-23 Record: 18-17 (10-8 CSUA)

Last Season Result: Lost to California Baptist, 63-61, in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Championship, March 19.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/7

Notable Returner: Molly Kaiser returns for her fourth season with the Aggies after leading last year’s team with 13.0 points per game and also grabbing 3.1 rebounds per game. She played and started in all 35 games last season and averaged 29.0 minutes per game.

Notable Newcomer: Femme Sikuzani Masudi comes to New Mexico after spending two seasons at Texas. She played in 11 games for the Longhorns and grabbed a total of 11 rebounds. She has played two gamed for New Mexico State and averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Series History: This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Aggies.

About the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks



Their Head Coach: Leonard Bishop enters his first year at the helm of Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball after being an associate head coach for seven seasons. He is 6-4 in his all-time coaching career.

2023-24 Record: 6-4 (2-0 WAC)

2022-23 Record: 27-7 (15-3 WAC)

Last Season Result: Lost to Arkansas, 60-37, in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, March 20th.

Returners/Newcomers: 6/8

Notable Returner: Zoe Nelson returns for her junior season with the Lady Jacks after appearing in 26 games her sophomore year and grabbing 4.0 rebounds per game. In the current season, she averaged 6.7 points, and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Notable Newcomer: Lydia Cooke-Wiggins comes to Stephen F. Austin after prepping at John Paul II High School. She is a two-time Texas state championship winner, a four-time First Team All-District honoree and a three-time First Team All-State nominee.

Series History: This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Lady Jacks.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team wraps up the nonconference schedule with a December 30th 2:00pm game against Miami (Ohio) at F&M Bank Arena. Conference play starts with a January 4th 6:00pm game against Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena.